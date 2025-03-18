How have offseason moves helped Commanders' status in the NFL?
The Washington Commanders have made a host of moves this offseason, perhaps being a tad more aggressive than some thought, but at the same time not being aggressive enough for some.
In some ways, you could view the hot and cold opinions over what the Commanders have done to mean they've likely hit the sweet spot right in the middle of being too conservative and overly active.
Whatever ours or your opinions might be, NFL.com's latest power rankings–in the first post-Super Bowl update–say that Washington has done, basically, nothing.
Ranking 6th in the league, exactly where they ranked after the Super Bowl, the Commanders may have gotten better in some areas but the league's site is taking more of a 'wait-and-see' approach to believing the improvements on paper will translate on the field.
"When Jayden Daniels started balling out last season and the team moved into the ranks of presumptive contenders, their focus apparently tightened. That's why you're seeing targeted, go-for-it trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil," NFL.com says. "Those have been the two biggest moves so far, but the remainder of their additions (and there have been plenty) to this point have been on the defensive side of the ball, which still needs help, while the offense is pretty darned close. Most of these acquisitions on D were smaller upgrades at best, and don't forget that Washington already released Jonathan Allen. So we have to keep our expectations fair here, especially knowing the Commanders have used up a good amount of draft capital via trades, both for this year and next."
While we're not sure what spending 2026–or 2025 for that matter–NFL Draft capital has to do with power rankings in March since none of the 32 teams has used any draft picks to add actual rookie players yet, beyond that, the argument does hold water.
That is, because, while the improvements on offense can't be understated the unit was already a top five scoring group with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading a presumably less versatile and effective operation in 2024.
Sure, the Washington offense could get better with Samuel and Tunsil, but even if it does, if the defense doesn't improve then it could be an even break at the end of the day.
With what has happened so far on that side of things, there's little reason to assume that unit is actually better, and those improvements will likely have to come in April when the draft capital–at least for this year–actually matters.
