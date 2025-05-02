Commanders’ return to RFK is personal for owner Josh Harris
The Washington Commanders are headed back to where it all began—and for team owner Josh Harris, the move is more than a business decision. It’s a dream fulfilled.
The Commanders’ planned return to the historic RFK Stadium site marks a major milestone for the franchise, both in terms of emotional significance and economic impact.
Washington will invest $2.7 billion into the state-of-the-art stadium project, a massive development on a 200-acre site in the heart of D.C. The project includes $500 million in funding from the city and further infrastructure support from Events D.C., with the stadium itself occupying just 15% of the land. The rest will become a mixed-use community featuring thousands of housing units—35% of them affordable—plus restaurants, bars, parks, and recreational areas.
Speaking with Bret Baier on FOX News Channel’s Special Report, Harris shared his personal connection to RFK Stadium and the deep meaning behind bringing the franchise back to Washington.
“I remember walking down East Capital Street... being eight years old and feeling the stadium would literally move,” Harris said.
Now, he’s leading the charge to bring professional football back to the city’s core—something he called “an amazing day for the city. Amazing day for our franchise."
The long-term economic implications are massive. According to Harris, the initiative promises to create “thousands of jobs and billions of tax revenue,” with the city council expected to begin formal approvals soon. The hope is to break ground in 2027 and open the stadium by 2030.
On the team identity front, Washington is staying committed to its current name. Despite continued public debate about potentially reviving the team's former name, Harris was clear about the direction.
“We’re kind of moving forward the Commanders name. Excited about that and not looking back,” he said, noting how the name has grown in meaning within the team’s culture.
Still, there’s a recognition of the team’s rich past. Harris suggested the new stadium’s name will reflect that legacy: “We’re going to get as close to our heritage as we can.”
While Harris also owns stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, and a Premier League soccer club, he admits nothing compares to leading the Commanders.
“I was raised here... watching is special.”
For fans in DC, that sentiment may be mutual. The Commanders aren’t just coming back to RFK—they’re coming home.
