Commanders QB Jayden Daniels shares lessons from 2024 mid-season slump
The saying goes, 'what doesn't kill you makes you stronger', so when the Washington Commanders went through a three-game losing streak in the middle of their 2024 season, there were two options: grow and survive or fade away into the offseason.
Fortunately for the Commanders, the players and coaches came together to learn from the losses and ended up better for it in the long run. So much so that head coach Dan Quinn later said he was happy his team went through it and knew in the midst of it that it was a crossroads of sorts for his squad.
One of those losses came at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, the same team that eventually ended an amazing run by Washington in the NFC Championship Game. Like the losses and close wins before that one, quarterback Jayden Daniels says it is the lessons they take away from all of those experiences that will lead them to more victories in the future. All thanks to that three-game losing streak.
"Early on, I knew I had some success, but I think where I felt myself giving better was that rough stretch where we lost three in a row," Daniels said to Jon Gruden in a recent appearance on the Jon Gruden Barstool YouTube channel. "Adversity is going to tell you a lot of who you are as a man. So when we lost three in a row, (we) almost didn't win for a month, it sucks. So it's like after that we got back to our winning ways, and I could just feel myself getting better each and every week. And you peak at the right time. We peaked at the right time, right before the playoffs. We were coming together as a team, and like I said, hardships are going to make you, or it is going to break you."
READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025
• Commanders keeping close eye on star RB prospect