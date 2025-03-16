Commanders fans excited for new safety, and he's appreciating the love
Washington Commanders fans are always some of the most tuned-in fans in the NFL when the offseason arrives.
Unfortunately, over the past couple of decades or so they've been waiting to see if the Commanders franchise could get things turned around.
Fresh off an appearance to the semi-final round of the NFL Playoffs, however, Washington fans are just as invested as ever, but looking for players that might help achieve a different goal.
Because of that, fans were none too happy when they learned safety Jeremy Chinn would be leaving the team to join the Las Vegas Raiders. That displeasure turned upward, however, after safety Will Harris agreed to sign with the team, a fact he enjoyed being part of, and shared with media in his introductory press conference last week.
"I know that when the news first broke, man, I know that my phone is still buzzing with Commanders fans," Harris shared. "The last 48 hours, there has been so much love, and I haven't seen anything like it. I haven't felt anything like it, right? So man, this fan base is amazing, and I can't wait to give 'em everything I got. I can't wait. ...One thing about really good fan bases, is that we work together. We work together a lot. It's us, and we need them. We definitely need them, especially on those third downs, you know what I mean? So we're going to make sure they're going to bring the noise and we're going to make sure we get off the field. I'm super excited about it."
The fan base in Washington became a story all of its own as the team stacked wins in 2024 and the feeling of excitement grew with each passing victory.
That buzz reached a new heigh in Week 8 of the season when, despite the fact that the game seemed to be all but sealed in favor of the Chicago Bears, there was not the usual mass exodus of fans heading to the parking lots trying to get an early jump on their trip home.
This meant that when quarterback Jayden Daniels threw the Hail Mary pass that would become the NFL's Moment of the Year, he did so in front of a packed Northwest Stadium crowd. And when receiver Noah Brown came down with the ball, he and his teammates celebrated in what some described as the wildest scene they've ever been a part of.
Now, Harris is hoping to bring his own brand of energy to an already energized franchise, roster, and fan base. And all of them are hoping to take the excitement that was built in 2024 to new heights in 2025.
READ MORE: Cowboys sign Commanders star pass rusher to $8 million deal in free agency
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders re-sign OL who made history with Jayden Daniels
• Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency
• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders
• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders