Commanders star WR Deebo Samuel fires back at weight critics with bold message
The Washington Commanders have brought in a ton of talent this offseason through trades and free agency, and while they continue to add to their roster they are starting to look like one of the teams that will be one of the hottest contenders for Super Bowl LX as we get into training camp and the start of the 2025-26 NFL season.
Washington still has the NFL draft coming up in April where they can continue to build their roster, but for the fans, they likely couldn't be more excited for the new year with all the additions they were able to add thus far.
One of those moves came in the form of another lethal weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels to use at his disposal in former disgruntled San Francisco 49ers' utility wide receiver Deebo Samuel, whom they acquired for just a fifth-round pick in 2025.
Samuel dealt with injuries last season and ultimately didn't like the direction that the 49ers were headed in after a lackluster season, ultimately deciding that he would need to leave the Bay Area to search for a Lombardi Trophy. That eventually led to Deebo deciding that he would like to be in Washington with their newfound winning culture.
Following the announcement of the trade speculation began about what type of shape Samuel was in after seeing pictures and videos of him looking out of shape. In his introductory press conference, Samuel commented on the questions surrounding his injury along with the weight concerns.
"That don't move me."
To no one's surprise, a professional athlete downplays what the media and fans say. Color me shocked.
While I don't believe that those rumors or speculation, however true, bother Deebo to the point where he will let it affect him, he did take to social media at different moments to denounce the topics while also posting videos of his training following the trade.
Most athletes take time off from their work during the offseason before OTAs and training camp begin, which a lot of is going through motions, learning, and conditioning, so it shouldn't surprise anyone that Samuel might not have been in the best of shape when everything came out regarding the trade.
Samuel didn't live up to the expectations he placed upon himself in 2024 and will look to become that scary weapon that opposing offenses have to account for. If he can reclaim that level of play, he along with the Commanders' other weapons such as Terry McLaurin should feast and become even more explosive than they were a season ago - especially now being in the second year of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's scheme.
READ MORE: Should the Commanders consider trading running back Brian Robinson Jr.?
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Why the Commanders should call Chargers about first-round guard
• Colin Cowherd gives strong take on Commanders’ Deebo Samuel
• Lions seek major rule change after Commanders ended Super Bowl dreams
• Veteran LB re-signs with Commanders, credits team culture for easy decision