Commanders could take 'explosive' playmaker in Round 1 of NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are going into the NFL Draft hoping that they can add some playmakers to the secondary.
One of those potential additions is South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who was deemed by NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks as the most "explosive" player in the draft.
Commanders can add "explosiveness"
"The star of this year's combine is more than just a "workout warrior." Emmanwori is a big-play specialist who showcases his decathlete-like skills in pads," Brooks writes.
"Whether nailing a big-bodied running back in the hole or picking off an overthrown pass and taking it back to the house, the South Carolina standout perfectly illustrates how elite athleticism translates into dominant production. The 6-3 1/8, 220-pounder with 4.38 speed and explosive leaping ability (43-inch vertical leap and 11-foot-6 broad jump) is the rangy playmaker defensive coordinators prefer in the middle of the field. With the speed to track down runners from sideline to sideline and the hops to swat away passes thrown inside the numbers, Emmanwori is one of the few defensive game changers in the 2025 class."
Emmanwori will likely be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, which is set to take place on Thursday, April 24.
