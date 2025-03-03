Commander Country

Grading the Commanders' blockbuster trade for Deebo Samuel

The Washington Commanders made a bold move by trading for Deebo Samuel, but is this high-risk move the game-changer they need or a gamble they’ll regret?

Joanne Coley

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The news of the Washington Commanders’ blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers was hard to miss this weekend.

The Commanders made a huge move, trading for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, sending him from the 49ers to Washington.

Adding Samuel could be a game-changer with a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and an offense looking for more firepower. But did Washington pay too much for a player with a history of injuries, or is this the kind of move that takes them to the next level? Let's take a look at how this trade shapes up.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Trade Details

The Commanders traded a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Samuel. The deal, first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, can't be finalized until the new league year begins on March 12. According to ESPN, Washington will absorb the rest of Samuel's contract and pay his full $17.55 million salary for the upcoming season.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Commanders

Bringing in Deebo Samuel is all about adding a top-tier playmaker for the Commanders. Samuel isn't just a wide receiver—he's a multi-threat weapon who can run the ball, catch passes, and make big plays in space. He's the type of player the Commanders need to help take their offense to the next level.

Jayden Daniels, the talented young quarterback, now has another reliable target to lean on. Samuel's ability to make plays after the catch is exactly what offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is looking for, and he should fit right in with the Commanders' fast-paced offense.

Grade: A-

✅ Adds an explosive playmaker

✅ Perfect fit for the offensive system

⚠️ Injury concerns and the big contract

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Why the 49ers Are Moving On

From San Francisco's perspective, trading Samuel was difficult but necessary. The 49ers have a stacked roster but needed to free up some cap space. With Samuel's injury history, it might've been time to move on.

Given his health concerns, they got a fifth-round pick in return for Samuel, which is a solid haul. However, replacing a player like Samuel, who brings both power and versatility, won't be easy for San Francisco.

Grade: B

✅ Gets valuable draft pick

✅ Clears cap space

⚠️ Loses one of their most dynamic playmakers

Final Thoughts

For the Commanders, this trade is all about taking a chance on a game-changing player. If Deebo Samuel stays healthy, he could be the piece that sends Washington back to the NFC Championsip and potentially the Super Bowl. But if his injuries flare up again, it could be a gamble that doesn't pay off.

Overall, it is a smart move for the Commanders, even if it comes with some risk.

