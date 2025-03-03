Grading the Commanders' blockbuster trade for Deebo Samuel
The news of the Washington Commanders’ blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers was hard to miss this weekend.
The Commanders made a huge move, trading for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, sending him from the 49ers to Washington.
Adding Samuel could be a game-changer with a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels and an offense looking for more firepower. But did Washington pay too much for a player with a history of injuries, or is this the kind of move that takes them to the next level? Let's take a look at how this trade shapes up.
The Trade Details
The Commanders traded a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Samuel. The deal, first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter, can't be finalized until the new league year begins on March 12. According to ESPN, Washington will absorb the rest of Samuel's contract and pay his full $17.55 million salary for the upcoming season.
Why This Trade Makes Sense for the Commanders
Bringing in Deebo Samuel is all about adding a top-tier playmaker for the Commanders. Samuel isn't just a wide receiver—he's a multi-threat weapon who can run the ball, catch passes, and make big plays in space. He's the type of player the Commanders need to help take their offense to the next level.
Jayden Daniels, the talented young quarterback, now has another reliable target to lean on. Samuel's ability to make plays after the catch is exactly what offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is looking for, and he should fit right in with the Commanders' fast-paced offense.
Grade: A-
✅ Adds an explosive playmaker
✅ Perfect fit for the offensive system
⚠️ Injury concerns and the big contract
Why the 49ers Are Moving On
From San Francisco's perspective, trading Samuel was difficult but necessary. The 49ers have a stacked roster but needed to free up some cap space. With Samuel's injury history, it might've been time to move on.
Given his health concerns, they got a fifth-round pick in return for Samuel, which is a solid haul. However, replacing a player like Samuel, who brings both power and versatility, won't be easy for San Francisco.
Grade: B
✅ Gets valuable draft pick
✅ Clears cap space
⚠️ Loses one of their most dynamic playmakers
Final Thoughts
For the Commanders, this trade is all about taking a chance on a game-changing player. If Deebo Samuel stays healthy, he could be the piece that sends Washington back to the NFC Championsip and potentially the Super Bowl. But if his injuries flare up again, it could be a gamble that doesn't pay off.
Overall, it is a smart move for the Commanders, even if it comes with some risk.
