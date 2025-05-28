One thing to watch as Commanders begin OTA's
There have been numerous changes over the past couple of years for the Washington Commanders franchise.
One of the more highly touted additions this offseason for the Commanders came in the form of versatile veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel had become disgruntled toward the end of his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers and will now get a fresh start with one of the NFL's up-and-coming Super Bowl contenders.
Samuel is somewhat of an enigma at the wide receiver position, considering how the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan used him throughout his career. Now in a new ton and offensive system, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell believes that Samuel's usage by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will be the one thing to watch as OTA's begin for the Commanders.
"How he looks in Kingsbury's attack will be intriguing to watch," Podell wrote.
"There was a prevailing sentiment that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was uniquely positioned to maximize Samuel's unique talents for many years... Will Kingsbury utilize him traditionally, or in a more dual threat capacity with Samuel now 29-years-old and entering his seventh NFL season?"
Samuel quickly picked up Shanahan's offense and how he liked to utilize him during his time in San Francisco. He is the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to have at least 4,500 yards receiving and 1,000 yards rushing in his first six seasons, showing just how dynamic of a player he is, and how Shanahan was able to get the most out of him.
The Commanders were looking for that star opposite of Terry McLaurin for Jayden Daniels, and they seem to have found it with Samuel. As Podell pointed out, it will be interesting to see how Kingsbury and the rest of the coaching staff in Washington will decide to use him, and we will get our first glance at that with OTAs kicking into full gear.
Full pads won't be on, but for the wide receiver position, it is a bit easier to get a grasp on what they will be doing come game time, unlike when you examine the trenches. Samuel has shown he can do whatever coaches ask of him, but will he be willing to fill a more traditional wide receiver role in Washington if that is what Kliff and the boys have planned for him? Only time will tell.
