PFF grades Commanders defensive players vs. Eagles in NFC Championship game

The best and worst-graded Washington Commanders defensive players in their NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders' 2024 season is now complete after the franchise suffered a tough 55-23 defeat at the hands of their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

While the Commanders weren't even supposed to be in this position so early into their rebuild, it doesn't make the pain go away any faster as they were hopeful to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.

The Eagles came out firing against the Commanders and forced them into mistake after mistake that eventually led to their offense putting up a fifty-burger. The defense struggled all day with penalties and allowing big plays as Jalen Hurts was uber-efficient for the Eagles, going 20 of 28 for 246 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver A.J. Brown who also had a terrific day with 96 yards.

The secondary had issues all night even seeing Marshon Lattimore get into a scuffle with A.J. Brown in the endzone. Washington needed to pay close attention to Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley but he was able to get past that and continue his hot streak going for 118 yards and three scores on the ground. Jalen Hurts was able to add another three rushing touchdowns and rookie Will Shipley also had a great day rushing against the Commanders with 77 yards and a score.

Here is how the Washington Commanders defensive players graded out in their unfortunate 55-23 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Highest Graded:

1. DT Jer'Zhan Newton

Jer'Zhan Newto
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is sacked by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) during the first half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 71.8

2. MLB Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagne
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 69.6

3. CB Benjamin St-Juste

Benjamin St-Just
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 67.9

4. DT Carl Davis Jr.

Carl Davis Jr
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis Jr. (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 64.3

5. DT Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Alle
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 55.7

Lowest Graded:

1. CB Noah Igbinoghene

Noah Igbinoghen
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball in front of Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 31.0

2. SS Jeremy Chinn

Jeremy Chin
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) intercepts a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 34.4

3. CB Marshon Lattimore

Marshon Lattimor
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) talks with Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) as back judge Scott Helverson (93) trie to break them up during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 35.6

4. SS Percy Butler

Percy Butle
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 39.9

5. DT Sheldon Day

Sheldon Da
Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Shemar Bartholomew (27) talks with Washington Commanders defensive tackle Sheldon Day (64) after their game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

PFF Grade: 40.2

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

