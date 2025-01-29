PFF grades Commanders defensive players vs. Eagles in NFC Championship game
The Washington Commanders' 2024 season is now complete after the franchise suffered a tough 55-23 defeat at the hands of their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
While the Commanders weren't even supposed to be in this position so early into their rebuild, it doesn't make the pain go away any faster as they were hopeful to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.
The Eagles came out firing against the Commanders and forced them into mistake after mistake that eventually led to their offense putting up a fifty-burger. The defense struggled all day with penalties and allowing big plays as Jalen Hurts was uber-efficient for the Eagles, going 20 of 28 for 246 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver A.J. Brown who also had a terrific day with 96 yards.
The secondary had issues all night even seeing Marshon Lattimore get into a scuffle with A.J. Brown in the endzone. Washington needed to pay close attention to Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley but he was able to get past that and continue his hot streak going for 118 yards and three scores on the ground. Jalen Hurts was able to add another three rushing touchdowns and rookie Will Shipley also had a great day rushing against the Commanders with 77 yards and a score.
Here is how the Washington Commanders defensive players graded out in their unfortunate 55-23 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Highest Graded:
1. DT Jer'Zhan Newton
PFF Grade: 71.8
2. MLB Bobby Wagner
PFF Grade: 69.6
3. CB Benjamin St-Juste
PFF Grade: 67.9
4. DT Carl Davis Jr.
PFF Grade: 64.3
5. DT Jonathan Allen
PFF Grade: 55.7
Lowest Graded:
1. CB Noah Igbinoghene
PFF Grade: 31.0
2. SS Jeremy Chinn
PFF Grade: 34.4
3. CB Marshon Lattimore
PFF Grade: 35.6
4. SS Percy Butler
PFF Grade: 39.9
5. DT Sheldon Day
PFF Grade: 40.2
