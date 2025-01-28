Eagles DB doesn't mince words in message to Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels following NFC Championship Game
The Washington Commanders reached heights they hadn't seen in quite some time by getting to the NFC Championship. Quite might not even be the right word as the Commanders have suffered as bottom dwellers of the league for some time with the occasional glimpse of a positive season. However, things have quickly taken a turnaround thanks to new ownership, coaches, and an overhauled roster.
While their dreams of reaching the Super Bowl were dashed short by their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game, the future is extremely bright in the DMV as they look to build off of this season.
Before the offseason gets started with free agency, trades, and the NFL draft, there is still plenty to unpack from the tough loss the Commanders suffered at the hands of the Eagles. A big part of that is getting sound bites from players, and following their defeat over Washington, Eagles' defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson stuck to his normal mouth-running ways as he has a particular message for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"Jayden Daniels... helluva year, but sit yo a-- down and watch this b---- from home. Cancun University," Gardner-Johnson said.
Gardner-Johnson has become synonymous with speaking when not necessary. He has a history of doing so going back to his three years spent with the New Orleans Saints after being drafted in the fourth round in 2019. Most of that talk came when they faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the matchup was one of the most elite rivalries in the NFL, but it seems that Gardner-Johnson isn't gonna change anytime soon.
Daniels has indeed been fantastic all season, but if we look a bit deeper at how CJGJ has performed against him, there isn't much room to talk personally as he only compiled four total tackles, two passes defended, and a lone interception that came in their loss to the Commanders in Week 17. Gardner-Johnson did come away with five tackles in the NFC Championship game.
Yes, Gardner-Johnson will be playing in the Super Bowl but there is no guarantee that he will get a ring, so it might be wise of CJGJ to focus on what's ahead of him rather than talking about what has already happened. Gardner-Johnson is a good player, yes, but for him to talk this recklessly about a rookie quarterback who will likely end up having a better career than him is certainly a choice.
