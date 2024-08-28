Popular Quarterback Returns as Washington Commanders Reveal 1st Practice Squad Roster
As much as we've enjoyed Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' performance during training camp and the preseason, his relationship with fellow rookie Sam Hartman has been fun to watch as well.
The two are commonly seen 'shooting hoops' - there's no actual hoop, but there is a basketball - before and after practices, and of course there's no shortage of trash talk between the two Commanders quarterbacks.
In fact, while they're the two newest members of the group, the Washington quarterback room is as good as it is right now in part because of the rookies.
But waiving Hartman during Tuesday's roster cuts put that chemistry in jeopardy. After clearing waivers, however, the undrafted quarterback from Notre Dame is back on the practice squad.
"Sam's been great," offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said about the quarterback. "A great personality, competitor, everywhere he's been, he's been a winner."
For now, Hartman has won a spot on an NFL practice squad. Here are the others joining him, according to the Commanders.
COMMANDERS PRACTICE SQUAD
RB Kazmeir Allen
CB Chigozie Anusiem
G Julian Good-Jones
QB Sam Hartman
DE Andre Jones Jr.
DT Haggai Ndubuisi
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WR Mitchell Tinsley
WR Brycen Tremayne
TE Cole Turner
DE Carlos Watkins
RB Michael Wiley
