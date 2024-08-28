Commander Country

Popular Quarterback Returns as Washington Commanders Reveal 1st Practice Squad Roster

The Washington Commanders took the next step toward carving their team by announcing their first practice squad roster.

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman (11) surveys the field during the third quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
As much as we've enjoyed Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' performance during training camp and the preseason, his relationship with fellow rookie Sam Hartman has been fun to watch as well.

The two are commonly seen 'shooting hoops' - there's no actual hoop, but there is a basketball - before and after practices, and of course there's no shortage of trash talk between the two Commanders quarterbacks.

In fact, while they're the two newest members of the group, the Washington quarterback room is as good as it is right now in part because of the rookies.

But waiving Hartman during Tuesday's roster cuts put that chemistry in jeopardy. After clearing waivers, however, the undrafted quarterback from Notre Dame is back on the practice squad.

Washington Commanders practice squad quarterback Sam Hartman.
"Sam's been great," offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said about the quarterback. "A great personality, competitor, everywhere he's been, he's been a winner."

For now, Hartman has won a spot on an NFL practice squad. Here are the others joining him, according to the Commanders.

COMMANDERS PRACTICE SQUAD

   RB Kazmeir Allen

            CB Chigozie Anusiem

            G Julian Good-Jones

            QB Sam Hartman

            DE Andre Jones Jr.

            DT Haggai Ndubuisi

            RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

            WR Mitchell Tinsley

            WR Brycen Tremayne

            TE Cole Turner

            DE Carlos Watkins

            RB Michael Wiley

