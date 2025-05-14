Commanders 2025 season opener leaked early by new report
The NFL schedule for the 2025 season will be unveiled on Wednesday, and the The Washington Commanders will officially learn the path they'll travel on a quest for an NFC East title.
The Commanders are expected to begin their 2025 season with a familiar and fiery NFC East rivalry.
According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, Washington will host the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, September 7, to kick off Week 1.
The Commanders will look to build off their dominance against the Giants last season, when they secured two key victories. Washington won at home in Week 2 behind a franchise-record seven field goals from kicker Austin Seibert, and followed up with a 27–22 road win at MetLife Stadium.
This year's opener offers no shortage of drama. The Giants appear poised to start veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, but their decision to trade back into the first round for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart suggests long-term uncertainty at the position.
Adding to the intrigue is a potential debut duel between two first-rounders: offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and edge rusher Abdul Carter, a matchup that could spark a new chapter in this historic rivalry.
Northwest Stadium will be rocking. The Commanders' fanbase is energized and hungry for more progress. With playoff aspirations and expectations growing under Dan Quinn, anything less than a Week 1 win over a struggling division rival would be seen as a setback.
If this report proves accurate, Washington won’t just be looking to go 1-0 — they’ll be aiming to send a message to the rest of the NFC East.
