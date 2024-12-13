Saints Name Starting QB vs. Commanders

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders know who will be under center when they play the New Orleans Saints.

Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are set to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, and their opponent has now announced who their starting quarterback will be.

According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, Jake Haener will make his first start of the season (and his career) against the Commanders on Sunday.

Haener, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he didn't make any appearances last season. This year, Haener has appeared in seven games for the Saints, including last week's matchup against the New York Giants after Derek Carr fractured his hand.

With Carr out, the Saints had to make a decision between Haener and Spencer Rattler, and the team went with the former over the latter.

Rattler had started three games back in October for the Saints while Carr was sidelined, conjuring mixed results. Therefore, the Saints are opting to see what they have in Haener as they look to salvage their 5-8 campaign and hold onto their faint postseason hopes.

Kickoff between Haener's Saints and the Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game can be watched on FOX.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

