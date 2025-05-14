Two Commanders games labeled 'must-watch' by analyst
The Washington Commanders will learn of their entire schedule during tonight's league-wide release of games, but there are two opponents the team should look out for.
CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr named 10 must-watch games ahead of the season, and the team's matchup against the Chicago Bears came in at No. 10.
READ MORE: What we know about the Commanders' 2025 schedule so far
Commanders rematches among league's best games
"Remember how the thriller last season between the Bears and Commanders ended? Jayden Danielsled the Commanders to a comeback victory against the Bears with a Hail Mary touchdown pass with no time left on the clock," Kerr wrote.
"The Bears dropped nine in a row after the loss while the Commanders took that momentum and rode it to a surprising NFC Championship game appearance. The Bears have the 2024 No. 1 overall pick in Caleb Williams and the Commanders have the No. 2 overall pick in Jayden Daniels."
The team will face the NFC North this season, which means a rematch against the Detroit Lions is also on the horizon, this time in Washington. The game ranked No. 6 on Kerr's list.
"Another revenge game is on the docket, as this one also takes place in Washington. The Commanders upset the Lions in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, blowing Detroit out at Ford Field when the Lions were the No. 1 seed. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are must-see TV in 2025, and the Lions are still one of the league's top teams. This should be a slugfest," Kerr wrote.
The Commanders' full 17-game schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie wide receiver could compete for starter snaps
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR opens up about Jayden Daniels and the 2025 season
• Commanders among top 3 teams in latest NFL rankings
• Commanders player named as one analyst's most anticipated debut of 2025
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ mom opens up about his dating life