Commanders Achieved Several Firsts in Week 3 Win Over Bengals
CINCINNATI - The Washington Commanders achieved what nobody thought they could by beating the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
In doing so, the Commanders became the first team to beat a Bengals team when quarterback Joe Burrow completes 76 percent of his passes, throws for 324 yards or more, and has three touchdown tosses with zero interceptions.
So, if fans in Cincinnati are feeling a little lost entering Week 4, it's because Washington did something to their favorite team no other has ever done. But that wasn't the only thing that happened for the first time on Monday.
RUNNING AWAY WITH IT
With three rushing touchdowns in the first half the Commanders not only took a lead into the haltime locker room, but they became the first team since 1999 to have that many scoring plays on the ground in a single half.
Running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler got it started with one-yard and 24-yard runs respectively, and then quarterback Jayden Daniels got in on the party with his own four yard carry with just over two minutes left in the second quarter.
IN THE DRIVER SEAT
Washington knew one thing without a doubt leaving its 21-18 win over the New York Giants in Week 2 - that it could not survive many more games with no touchdowns and all field goals.
What it can survive is constantly constructing scoring drives, and on Monday the Commanders became the first team since at least 2000 to score on every possession in multiple games, excluding kneel downs.
In fact, dating back to Week 1 now, Washington has not punted in 16 possessions and has scored on 14 straight, again when excluding kneel downs.
Additionally, the Commanders are the first team in the Super Bowl era to have back-to-back games with no turnovers and no punts.
NO 'I' IN TEAM, BUT...
While the team is celebrating the win, there are some players who had historic individual performances, and in one case continued to build on a truly unique career.
By completing 91.3 percent of his passes in Week 3, Daniels achieved the highest completion percentage by a rookie in a single game in NFL history. That percentage is also the highest in Washington franchise history.
While Daniels is just getting started, Ekeler has been doing his thing for a while now, and with 22 yards receiving on Monday, he became the first undrafted running back in NFL history to have over 4,000 receiving yards in his career.
And of course, we can't leave without mentioning offensive tackle Trent Scott getting his first career touchdown reception, on Daniels' first career touchdown throw.
