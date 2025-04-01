Commanders GM Adam Peters’ latest statement on Terry McLaurin will fire up fans
As the Washington Commanders build their roster, they're also focused on keeping key players, and General Manager Adam Peters provided an encouraging update on star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
The Commanders GM expressed confidence in the ongoing contract discussions, stating, "We've had some really good conversations with his representatives." While tight-lipped on the contract specifics, his message was clear: they want to keep McLaurin in Washington. "We want to make Terry a Commander for a long time," Peters emphasized.
McLaurin has been a fan favorite and essential to the Commanders' offense. Since being drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, he has experienced the highs and lows of the franchise but has remained consistent, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five seasons.
With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm, McLaurin has remained a reliable playmaker. His precise route-running and ability to make tough catches in traffic make him a key target for the young quarterback. The Daniels-McLuarin duo has contributed to the team's success this past season.
Now, with the addition of Deebo Samuel, keeping McLaurin would send a strong message about the team's direction. Under new ownership, the Commanders have emphasized building a competitive, stable team, and ensuring McLaurin remains in Washington is essential to that vision.
For now, fans can remain hopeful that "Scary Terry" will continue to rep the burgundy and gold for years to "come, as Peters comments suggest progress toward making a long-term deal.
