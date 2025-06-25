Commanders All-Pro named potential cut candidate
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler is entering his second season with the team.
However, it may be over before it even begins.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay named Ekeler as a potential cut candidate during training camp.
READ MORE: Commanders legend has strange fact in common with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Ekeler could be cut by Commanders
"The Washington Commanders brought in Austin Ekeler to provide a veteran presence to their backfield last year. The results were mixed, though, as the versatile running back only contributed 733 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage on 112 touches across 12 contests," Kay wrote.
"... Although age (Ekeler turned 30 in May) and injuries have slowed the once-dynamic back down, he could still be an asset in the right system. A team that prefers to pass more often than the Commanders (who ranked No. 26 in the league by passing on just 52.6 percent of their offensive plays) and checkdown to the backs frequently could get more mileage out of the fading star.
"Ekeler provides strong value in the return game as well. He earned second-team All-Pro honors for his special teams work last year, finishing No. 3 in the league with 594 yards on 19 kick returns."
The Commanders drafted seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and if the team wanted to get him involved early on, cutting Ekeler could be the move.
However, Ekeler's veteran leadership and value as a return specialist are too much for the Commanders going into the season.
With one year left, it's likely Ekeler's last in D.C. anyway, but there's a chance his tenure could continue if he has a bounce back season.
READ MORE: Brian Robinson Jr. needs major impact for Commanders in 2025
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Bears rematch won’t feel the same
• Terry McLaurin trade rumors heat up for Commanders
• Jayden Daniels steps into the spotlight during a big weekend for NFL stars
• Commanders make important announcement ahead of 2025 season