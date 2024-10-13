Commander Country

Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Ravens Matchup

With Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson set to lead the Commanders and Ravens into battle, our staff takes a stab at predicting the outcome.

David Harrison

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are busing out to M&T Bank Stadium to visit the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 6 matchup between one team that's been high-flying on a four-game winning streak and another clawing their way back into the AFC North Divisional race after a slow start to the season.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has resisted the comparison affliction he and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson have been going through all week, but its all anyone else can seem to talk about.

Truthfully, both might be happier in Week 7 when Washington and Baltimore can get back to the usual round of somewhat repetitive questioning. But before we get to that, let's check out who the staff here at CommanderGameday On SI thinks is going to come out on top of this game.

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

Part of the magic that has led the Commanders to their four-game winning streak is the genius simplicity behind their no-huddle offense.

That tempo and ability to execute out of one personnel grouping in multiple alignments restricts the ability of opposing defenses to get appropriately set up for what is to come, even when facing scouted looks.

It's one of the reasons Washington is leading the league in scoring, and if they can prevent the Ravens from being the ones to figure it out, that streak will extend to five in what I think will be a race to 35 points.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 4-1

Commanders 37, Ravens 34

Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)

This game will be filled with offense. A dynamic rushing attack from Baltimore will outlast Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' high-powered offense. The Ravens’ home crowd will prove to be too much for Washington.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-2

Commanders 31, Ravens 34

Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)

The Commanders face arguably their biggest test of the season by visiting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. A win in Week 6 would solidify the Commanders' status as one of the best teams in the NFL, and even though they have won four straight contests, I feel as if they're just not ready for what's to come this weekend.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 2-3

Commanders 24, Ravens 30

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

*Caleb is a Floridian and currently deis aling with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. He has been in contact and we look forward to his return as soon as he's able.

2024 Season Prediction Record: 3-2

CONSENSUS: Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

