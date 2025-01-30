Commander Country

Commanders make the grade in season's report card

The Washington Commanders had an exceptional season considering where they started.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (L) congratulates Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after a touchdown drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (L) congratulates Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after a touchdown drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

If someone told you that the Washington Commanders would make it all the way to the NFC Championship after finishing 4-13 a year ago, you wouldn't have believed them.

However, that's exactly what happened as the Commanders bought into the new setup and blazed themselves a trail to get good as quick as possible.

Because of this, the Commanders received an "A" from Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton's report cards.

READ MORE: Commanders make statement regarding DMV plane crash

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What made the Commanders so successful?

"Head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels have set the foundation for the franchise's bright future," Moton writes.

"Like he did with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn assembled a quality coaching staff that helped expedite Daniels' development. The rookie signal-caller threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with an impressive 69 percent completion rate and ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns.

"As Quinn and coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. coached up the defense, Daniels put together jaw-dropping performances that included multiple game-winning drives. With his calm, fearless demeanor, Daniels led the Commanders to two road playoff victories, knocking off the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions in one of those contests.

"Washington far exceeded expectations. The Commanders' one-year rebuild opened their Super Bowl window."

The best part about the Commanders' success is the fact that they are set up to be good for a very long time, and there is a lot of room for growth.

If the Commanders can continue to buy into what Quinn, Daniels and the rest of the organization is building, a Super Bowl win is a realistic possibility.

READ MORE: Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels sharing his blessings with a trip to the Super Bowl

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Architect reveals incredible renderings of potential Washington Commanders stadium

• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season

• Commanders have one major free agency decision to make

• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News