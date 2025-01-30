Commanders make the grade in season's report card
If someone told you that the Washington Commanders would make it all the way to the NFC Championship after finishing 4-13 a year ago, you wouldn't have believed them.
However, that's exactly what happened as the Commanders bought into the new setup and blazed themselves a trail to get good as quick as possible.
Because of this, the Commanders received an "A" from Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton's report cards.
What made the Commanders so successful?
"Head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Jayden Daniels have set the foundation for the franchise's bright future," Moton writes.
"Like he did with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn assembled a quality coaching staff that helped expedite Daniels' development. The rookie signal-caller threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions with an impressive 69 percent completion rate and ran for 891 yards and six touchdowns.
"As Quinn and coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. coached up the defense, Daniels put together jaw-dropping performances that included multiple game-winning drives. With his calm, fearless demeanor, Daniels led the Commanders to two road playoff victories, knocking off the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions in one of those contests.
"Washington far exceeded expectations. The Commanders' one-year rebuild opened their Super Bowl window."
The best part about the Commanders' success is the fact that they are set up to be good for a very long time, and there is a lot of room for growth.
If the Commanders can continue to buy into what Quinn, Daniels and the rest of the organization is building, a Super Bowl win is a realistic possibility.
