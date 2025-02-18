How the Commanders become Super Bowl contenders this offseason
The Washington Commanders enter the offseason with a clear vision: bolster their roster through a mix of free agency and the NFL Draft while taking advantage of their financial flexibility.
With $75 million in projected cap space, the third-most in the league, the Commanders are well-positioned to make a splash in free agency. Their top target? Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
According to Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron, "Washington profiles as one of the most alluring teams for Higgins, possessing the money to facilitate a hefty deal."
READ MORE: Super Bowl in D.C.? Mayor says it’s possible with a new Commanders stadium
The Commanders' potential acquisition of Higgins would instantly elevate their offensive firepower. Pairing him with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is coming off a career-best season, would create one of the most formidable receiving duos in the NFC.
This move would not only provide quarterback Jayden Daniels with another elite target but also signals the Commanders intent to build around their young star. As Cameron notes, "Adding Higgins to the mix with Terry McLaurin would instantly assemble the most lethal receiving corps in the NFC."
Washington also has its sights set on improving the defense, particularly in the pass-rushing department. While they are expected to pursue Myles Garrett if he becomes available, an alternative approach would be to target an elite edge defender in the draft. Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams fits the mold of what head coach Dan Quinn looks for in a pass rusher.
Cameron says, "Although he is still developing as a pass-rusher, he’s an explosive, high-ceiling player with the violent playing style Commanders head coach Dan Quinn covets." If the Commanders decide to trade up, Williams could be a prime target to revamp their defensive front.
With strategic moves in both free agency and the draft, Washington is poised to take a significant step forward in 2024. By securing Higgins and potentially adding Williams, they can set the foundation for a competitive and dynamic team on both sides of the ball.
READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes or Jayden Daniels? Debating the most valuable player in the NFL
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to star wide receiver that will soon be released
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels finishes ahead of Patrick Mahomes in final QB rankings
• Commanders star pass rusher linked to Cowboys in free agency sweepstakes
• Commanders' Josh Harris feels strongly about 2025 offseason moves ahead