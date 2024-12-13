Commander Country

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Saints

The Washington Commanders now know whether Marshon Lattimore will play or not against the New Orleans Saints.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are excited to get one of their players back on the field.

After practicing in full all week long, All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore will make his Commanders debut in Week 15, which so happens to come against his former team, the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints traded Lattimore just before the NFL Trade Deadline last month for a package of draft picks, but the cornerback was dealing with a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since October.

Now, after the Commanders rested during the Week 14 bye, Lattimore is healthy and ready to go for the final four games of Washington's season.

Coming into the weekend with an 8-5 record, the Commanders control their own destiny towards making the playoffs, and adding Lattimore to the lineup on defense increases their chances of being successful.

Washington traded for Lattimore for a reason and now the secondary has a true No. 1 cornerback that can blanket the opposing team's top receiver.

While Lattimore may not get a full game of reps, he can use this week as a way to ingratiate himself back into the lineup as he gets healthy for the stretch run of the season.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders a Fit for Waived Dolphins Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?

• Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury On Newly Signed WR K.J. Osborn: 'A Guy We Can Use'

• Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Bill Belichick As College Coach

• Commanders QB Prepares for Homecoming in Louisiana

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News