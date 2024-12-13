Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Status Revealed vs. Saints
The Washington Commanders are excited to get one of their players back on the field.
After practicing in full all week long, All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore will make his Commanders debut in Week 15, which so happens to come against his former team, the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints traded Lattimore just before the NFL Trade Deadline last month for a package of draft picks, but the cornerback was dealing with a hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since October.
Now, after the Commanders rested during the Week 14 bye, Lattimore is healthy and ready to go for the final four games of Washington's season.
Coming into the weekend with an 8-5 record, the Commanders control their own destiny towards making the playoffs, and adding Lattimore to the lineup on defense increases their chances of being successful.
Washington traded for Lattimore for a reason and now the secondary has a true No. 1 cornerback that can blanket the opposing team's top receiver.
While Lattimore may not get a full game of reps, he can use this week as a way to ingratiate himself back into the lineup as he gets healthy for the stretch run of the season.
