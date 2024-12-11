Commander Country

Should Commanders Sign Former Cowboys OT?

The Washington Commanders could sign some veteran depth on the offensive line. How about one with Dallas Cowboys experience?

Jeremy Brener

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) indicates he is an eligible receiver entering the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) indicates he is an eligible receiver entering the game in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a postseason run, which could mean signing a player or two to help shore up the depth for the team.

A position of need is offensive tackle and Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder believes that former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins could make sense for the Commanders.

"Andrew Wylie missed Week 13 with an injury and hasn't been great this season. So, Washington might want to look into signing another right tackle ahead of the playoffs in case of an emergency," Holder writes. "Plus, Collins has experience playing on the interior too. It couldn't hurt to at least bring him in for a workout and see what he has left."

Collins, 31, was an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft and signed with the Cowboys. Collins played seven seasons with Dallas, overlapping one year with Dan Quinn on the coaching staff in 2021.

Collins played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2022-23 before re-joining the Cowboys on the practice squad. He was with the Buffalo Bills earlier in the year, but he didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp.

Ultimately, adding someone like Collins will only be a small move, but it could be one that makes big dividends in the long run for the Commanders.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update

• Commanders Could See Veteran WR Return Soon

• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut

• Eagles Win, Grow NFC East Lead Over Commanders

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News