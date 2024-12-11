Should Commanders Sign Former Cowboys OT?
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a postseason run, which could mean signing a player or two to help shore up the depth for the team.
A position of need is offensive tackle and Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder believes that former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'el Collins could make sense for the Commanders.
"Andrew Wylie missed Week 13 with an injury and hasn't been great this season. So, Washington might want to look into signing another right tackle ahead of the playoffs in case of an emergency," Holder writes. "Plus, Collins has experience playing on the interior too. It couldn't hurt to at least bring him in for a workout and see what he has left."
Collins, 31, was an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft and signed with the Cowboys. Collins played seven seasons with Dallas, overlapping one year with Dan Quinn on the coaching staff in 2021.
Collins played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2022-23 before re-joining the Cowboys on the practice squad. He was with the Buffalo Bills earlier in the year, but he didn't make the 53-man roster out of training camp.
Ultimately, adding someone like Collins will only be a small move, but it could be one that makes big dividends in the long run for the Commanders.
