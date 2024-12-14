Forbes Lists Commanders as One of World's Most Valuable Sports Teams
The Washington Commanders are one of the oldest franchises in NFL history, being implemented as an organization all the way back in 1932. The Commanders/Redskins also have a rich history of winning championships. Before the merger of the AFL and NFL in 1970, Washington won two NFL Championships, and following the merger, the franchise played in five Super Bowls winning three in that span.
In Forbes's latest update of the world's most valuable sports teams, the Washington Commanders rank as the 16th most valuable organization on the globe with a valuation of $6.3 billion. Owner Josh Harris has done a tremendous job with the organization and it definitely helps that Washington D.C. and the DMV area is one of the largest markets across the United States.
The Commanders value slots them between two NFL teams, the Chicago Bears (15 - $6.4B) and the Miami Dolphins (17 - $6.2B).
With the rich history surrounding the Commanders and the new era that they are entering, if the Commanders keep winning and eventually make, or even win, a Super Bowl, their value could continue to rise as the years progress especially with the introduction of private equity firms and ownership stakes becoming more prevalent in the game today.
