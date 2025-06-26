Commanders cornerback room on the rise ahead of training camp
The Washington Commanders have enjoyed a topsy-turvy road with their cornerbacks over the last few years.
Often times, the Commanders have struggled at the position, but things are looking up for them.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig acknowledged the team's growth at the cornerback position over the course of the offseason.
Commanders have improved cornerback room
"The Commanders’ cornerback room has a chance to be much improved. At this time last year, Benjamin St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Michael Davis were the top outside options," Standig wrote.
"All are justifiably gone, but their woes led to shifting rookie Mike Sainristil from the slot to the boundary and making a trade deadline deal for an injured Marshon Lattimore, who proceeded to struggle in the playoffs. Injuries have haunted Lattimore, but he arrived healthy for minicamp following needed rest.
"If available weekly, the four-time Pro Bowler and second-round rookie Trey Amos have potential as a viable tag-team against the NFC East’s star receivers. Ex-Patriot Jonathan Jones brings quality experience to the mix along with Sainristil, who may shift back to his natural inside role after impressing in his first season."
The Commanders struggled a little bit at cornerback last season, which is why they went out and got Lattimore at the deadline in November.
The team further addressed the need in the offseason by drafting Amos and signing Jones, giving the Commanders more depth.
If the Commanders cornerbacks improve, it could be the secret ingredient that will lift the team into the Super Bowl this season.
