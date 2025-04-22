Commander Country

NFL insider teases draft plan that could reshape Commanders’ offense

Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler only have one year left on their respective contracts for the Washington Commanders. Could the team find someone younger in the NFL Draft?

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A Washington Commanders helmet on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking for a little more firepower and depth to their offense for the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN insider John Keim believes there is a good chance a running back could be selected at some point during the weekend.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Commanders could take running back

"The Commanders have talked in the past about adding more diverse talents to the offense. They have a power back in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-down back in Austin Ekeler and also re-signed veteran Jeremy McNichols," Keim writes.

"However, none of those backs are signed beyond 2025, so the Commanders could use more help at the position now and in the future, especially if those backs went unsigned.

"Washington's run game faltered down the stretch in 2024, with their running backs averaging just 3.1 yards per carry over the last four regular-season games."

The NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

