NFL insider teases draft plan that could reshape Commanders’ offense
The Washington Commanders are looking for a little more firepower and depth to their offense for the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN insider John Keim believes there is a good chance a running back could be selected at some point during the weekend.
Commanders could take running back
"The Commanders have talked in the past about adding more diverse talents to the offense. They have a power back in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-down back in Austin Ekeler and also re-signed veteran Jeremy McNichols," Keim writes.
"However, none of those backs are signed beyond 2025, so the Commanders could use more help at the position now and in the future, especially if those backs went unsigned.
"Washington's run game faltered down the stretch in 2024, with their running backs averaging just 3.1 yards per carry over the last four regular-season games."
The NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
