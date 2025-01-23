Commander Country

Why Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Isn't Afraid of NFC Championship

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels isn't fazed by the bright lights of the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is playing in the biggest football game of his life this weekend with the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This has been the case for the past few weeks with Daniels playing in games where the stakes continue to grow. However, he continues to make it look easy.

“I just think for me, football is just, it's fun and like I said, it's like a safe haven for me," Daniels said.

"Everything I've been through personally in my life, so I'm not really going out there and stressing about the moment because at the end of the day, I get to do what I love each and every week. Win, lose or draw. So, it's just a blessing to be one of those kids that are able to fulfill their dream and live out their dream of playing on Sundays in the NFL.”

Daniels and the Commanders are getting ready to face the Eagles on the road at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on FOX.

