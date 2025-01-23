Why Commanders Rookie Jayden Daniels Isn't Afraid of NFC Championship
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is playing in the biggest football game of his life this weekend with the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This has been the case for the past few weeks with Daniels playing in games where the stakes continue to grow. However, he continues to make it look easy.
“I just think for me, football is just, it's fun and like I said, it's like a safe haven for me," Daniels said.
"Everything I've been through personally in my life, so I'm not really going out there and stressing about the moment because at the end of the day, I get to do what I love each and every week. Win, lose or draw. So, it's just a blessing to be one of those kids that are able to fulfill their dream and live out their dream of playing on Sundays in the NFL.”
Daniels and the Commanders are getting ready to face the Eagles on the road at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and fans can watch the game on FOX.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Focus On Eagles' Saquon Barkley Ahead Of NFC Championship
• NFL Makes Major Jayden Daniels Announcement Before NFC Title Game
• New York Jets One Step Closer to Stealing Commanders Executive
• Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Limited in Practice Before Commanders Game