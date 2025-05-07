Commanders' rival Cowboys make massive blockbuster WR trade
The NFL never sleeps, and in a division as competitive as the NFC East, every move matters for teams like the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders might face a very different Dallas Cowboys offense the next time the two teams meet.
Washington will have to prepare as the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade Wednesday that will send Pickens to Dallas for a 2026 third-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dallas also sent a 2027 fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh and received a 2027 sixth-rounder in return. Schefter reports that the Cowboys were actively searching for a good 2nd option for Pro Bowl wideout CeeDee Lamb, and by adding Pickens, they believe he can be that guy.
Pickens, a second-round pick in 2022, tallied 59 receptions for 900 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2024. He’s topped 800 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, though his time in Pittsburgh wasn’t without controversy. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin publicly called on him to mature, saying, “He’s got a target on his back because he’s George… But he’s got to grow up.”
The Cowboys, meanwhile, are welcoming back quarterback Dak Prescott after an injury-shortened 2024 season. With Lamb and Pickens now leading the receiving corps, Dallas boasts its best pass-catching duo since the Lamb-Amari Cooper tandem from 2020–21.
Owner and GM Jerry Jones hinted weeks ago that the team was working on “substantive trades,” and this move proves he wasn’t bluffing. With division matchups looming, the Commanders and the rest of the NFC East are on notice.
