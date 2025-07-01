Commanders $90 million defender named team's biggest surprise
The Washington Commanders defensive line looks a bit different without Jonathan Allen, the team's first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft.
Allen left the Commanders this offseason to join the Minnesota Vikings, making 2018 first-round pick Daron Payne the longest-tenured member of the defense.
ESPN insider John Keim thinks Payne has been the Commanders' most surprising player so far this season.
Payne becoming pleasant surprise for Commanders
"It's not so much about his performance on the field -- it's impossible to tell much about linemen because they're not in pads. But, rather, what stood out with Payne was what others saw from him. Coach Dan Quinn said he had a "laser focus" this spring," Keim wrote.
"Washington needs more from Payne this season. After recording 11.5 sacks in a contract year in 2022 he has posted a combined eight the past two seasons. But more than sack totals, Payne needs to be felt more in the pass rush. In 2020-22, he had 96 pass rush wins and a win rate of 11.6 percent. In the past two years he has had 39 wins and a 7.6 percent win rate. Payne isn't in a contract year but could be cut next offseason for a $16 million savings."
Payne has to step for the Commanders in order for the defense to succeed.
The offense is viewed as the team's bread and butter, which means the defense just needs to find a way to hold leads, assuming Jayden Daniels is cooking like he was last season.
If Payne and the Commanders defense can do its part, Washington can be a Super Bowl contender once again.
