Commander Country

Commanders $90 million defender named team's biggest surprise

The Washington Commanders have a surprise with one of their top players.

Jeremy Brener

Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium.
Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders defensive line looks a bit different without Jonathan Allen, the team's first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft.

Allen left the Commanders this offseason to join the Minnesota Vikings, making 2018 first-round pick Daron Payne the longest-tenured member of the defense.

ESPN insider John Keim thinks Payne has been the Commanders' most surprising player so far this season.

READ MORE: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley felt disrespected by Commanders during free agency

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Payne becoming pleasant surprise for Commanders

"It's not so much about his performance on the field -- it's impossible to tell much about linemen because they're not in pads. But, rather, what stood out with Payne was what others saw from him. Coach Dan Quinn said he had a "laser focus" this spring," Keim wrote.

"Washington needs more from Payne this season. After recording 11.5 sacks in a contract year in 2022 he has posted a combined eight the past two seasons. But more than sack totals, Payne needs to be felt more in the pass rush. In 2020-22, he had 96 pass rush wins and a win rate of 11.6 percent. In the past two years he has had 39 wins and a 7.6 percent win rate. Payne isn't in a contract year but could be cut next offseason for a $16 million savings."

Payne has to step for the Commanders in order for the defense to succeed.

The offense is viewed as the team's bread and butter, which means the defense just needs to find a way to hold leads, assuming Jayden Daniels is cooking like he was last season.

If Payne and the Commanders defense can do its part, Washington can be a Super Bowl contender once again.

READ MORE: Hall of Famer jabs at Commanders WR Deebo Samuel’s weight

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders’ Jayden Daniels already ranks among NFL’s fastest decision-makers

 Commanders’ Jayden Daniels enters pivotal second year with big stakes ahead

 Commanders’ Jayden Daniels continues to draw comparisons to Bo Nix

 Commanders' Luke McCaffrey building momentum ahead of 2025

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News