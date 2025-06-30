Commander Country

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley felt disrespected by Commanders during free agency

It appears that the Washington Commanders were never in on Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley during free agency.

Caleb Skinner

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have been longtime foes within the NFC East division, but things have started to heat up as of late with the Eagles continuing to dominate coming off a Super Bowl victory, and the recent uprising of the Commanders thanks to a complete overhaul of the front office, staff, and roster.

The Eagles put together a solid offseason in 2024, with their main acquisition being former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is seen as the league's best back, and he proved that in his first season with Philly.

Barkley and Eagles faced the Commanders three times last season, and it was always a struggle for Washington to try and shut him down.

Saquon Barkle
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was always a question of whether there were teams involved with Barkley during his free agency process. However, after a recent question surfaced on whether the Commanders were involved, Barkley gave a straightforward answer.

"Nah, never heard a word from the Commanders or Dallas," said Barkley. "That's why it's BTA when I see them."

The Commanders seemingly never even thought of reaching out to Barkley to gauge his interest, and in turn, Barkley has made sure that they remember.

Barkley picked up his game when playing his rivals. In the first matchup in Philadelphia, Barkley rushed 26 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns. A fantastic performance to say the least, only to be followed up by another when he rushed 29 times for 150 yards and two more scores in 16 in Washington.

His regular-season performances were great, but he once again proved why he is the best back in the league in the playoffs, routing the Commanders' rushing defense in the NFC Championship game to the tune of 15 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

It's hard to slow Barkley down, no matter the height of the game, but it goes to show why he carries a chip on his shoulder when playing teams that didn't bother to reach out and who are also in his division.

The Eagles and Commanders will once again be vying for the NFC East crown. The Eagles will be looking for back-to-back Super Bowl wins,a while the Commanders will be looking to reach their first Super Bowl in decades.

READ MORE: Hall of Famer jabs at Commanders WR Deebo Samuel’s weight

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders’ Jayden Daniels enters pivotal second year with big stakes ahead

 Commanders’ Jayden Daniels continues to draw comparisons to Bo Nix

 Commanders' Luke McCaffrey building momentum ahead of 2025

 Commanders’ Jayden Daniels already ranks among NFL’s fastest decision-makers

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News