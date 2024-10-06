Washington Commanders Dominating Cleveland Browns, Lead 24-3 at Halftime
Landover, MD. -- The Washington Commanders entered Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns with a 3-1 record and their rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been the toast of the town as he's gotten off to a record-setting start.
On Sunday, it was the Browns who got the game started with the ball after the Commanders won the coin toss and deferred their selection to the second half.
That meant Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field first to face the Washington defense coming off a strong outing against the Arizona Cardinals one week ago and a season high four sacks as a team.
There weren't any sacks on the first drive of the game but there was a fourth down conversion try. After getting the ball down to the Commanders' 47-yard line on a 3rd-and-3 run the Browns faced 4th-and-1 and opted for the try.
Quarterback Jameis Winston has been the quarterback sneak specialist for Cleveland this season and he was the man taking the snap for that fourth down play, undoubtedly in an attempt to get Washington selling out to stop the sneak.
Instead, Winston pitched the ball to running back D'Onta Foreman and after initial backfield contact by linebacker Frankie Luvu, the Commanders defense corralled the ball carrier for no gain and a turnover on downs.
Washington traded punts with the Browns and appeared destined for another on 3rd-and-13 from its own 31-yard line when Daniels escaped the pocket, rolled right, and connected with receiver Terry McLaurin for a 66-yard gain down to the Cleveland three-yard line.
That excitment was short-lived, however, as Daniels threw his second career interception three plays later while targeting tight end Zach Ertz in the end zone. The pass was picked off by Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and came at the one-yard line, ending the first scoring threat fo the game for Washington.
After a second three-and-out forced by the defense, however, and a big punt return by Olamide Zaccheaus the Commanders found themselves with great field position, but facing a fourth down conversion attempt of their own.
On 4th-and-2 from the Cleveland 14 running back Austin Ekeler gained 10 yards. One snap later, running back Brian Robinson Jr. took a run around the left side for a four-yard touchdown score, the first of the game, giving Washington a 7-0 lead over the Browns.
After another three-and-out forced by the Commanders defense Washington got the ball back, but at their own one-yard line resulting in the offense's second three-and-out of the game. The ensuing punt gave the Browns great field position, but they were only able to secure a field goal out of it after Luvu came up with a big sack on third down to prevent the offense from getting any further cracks at their first touchdown of the game.
Dustin Hopkins made the field goal try for Cleveland, and the score stood at 7-3 with the Commanders leading early in the second quarter.
Washington was able to answer with a field goal of its own on the ensuing possession to push the lead back out to seven points, but it didn't come without some drama. First, at the end of a 57 yard run by Ekeler the running back fumbled the ball. Fortunately, Zaccheaus was close behind him and was able to fall on the ball to secure the possession for the Commanders.
Later, tight end Zach Ertz appeared to secure a pass before fumbling in the red zone. This time the fumble was recovered by the Browns, but review overturned the turnover quickly and Washington was able to secure the three points from kicker Austin Seibert.
Following a fourth three-and-out forced by the defense the Commanders got their hands on the ball again and again sealed a drive with a touchdown run by Robinson. This one came from one-yard out and was aided by key plays like a five-yard penalty that turned a 3rd-and-10 into a 3rd and 5 for Washington, a nine-yard catch by receiver Luke McCaffrey on that third down, and a 34-yard scramble by Daniels down to the Cleveland six-yard line, all eventually leading to the score and a 17-3 Commanders lead.
The Browns were forced into a fifth three and out and another sack on third down, this time by linebacker Bobby Wagner, forced a punt with just under two minutes left in the half leaving Daniels with plenty of time, but no timeouts to try and construct another scoring drive.
Daniels didn't need all of that time, however, and with 42 seconds left in the half the rookie quarterback found receiver Dyami Brown 41 yards downfield for another score, giving the Commanders a 24-3 lead entering the half.
Washington will receive the ball to start the second half.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Browns: Time, TV, & Predictions
• How Has the Left Tackle Rotation Gone for the Commanders?
• Commanders Coach Offers Injury Update on DE Clelin Ferrell