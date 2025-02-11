Commanders expected to excel in ESPN's way-too-early power rankings
The Washington Commanders 2024 season is likely one of the most unexpected and shocking seasons by an NFL franchise in quite some time. The turnaround that occurred in the DMV was drastic as Washington had been in the doldrums of the league, not seeing a winning season since 2016 and reaching the NFC Championship game for the first time in 30 years.
While this season was special for the Commanders, the hope is that this is just the beginning of long success. The pieces are there. Ownership gets it, the coaching staff has lived up to the hype, and quarterback Jayden Daniels has exceeded his lofty expectations of being the second overall pick in just his first season.
Even though the future is gleaming with promise, the Commanders do have holes in their roster that they must fill if they want their hopes to become reality. With the success achieved this season, Washington can be looked at as a destination for players in free agency and another strong draft will also help in reaching the highest of heights.
Everything is lining up for the Commanders to be one of the best teams in the league for the foreseeable future, which is why ESPN has them ranked as the sixth best team in the NFL when listing their way-too-early power rankings.
Commanders expected for greatness
"Washington nailed the 2024 offseason by hiring general manager Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn and drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The foundation has been set for many years thanks to this trio. But the Commanders also can't ignore the work that needs to be done," wrote ESPN's John Keim. "Their 2024 success was unexpected and the roster still needs work for the team to become a consistent contender. The Commanders have around $80 million in cap space available and seven draft picks. They need to fortify both lines (the run game remains an issue on both sides of the ball), find another playmaker on offense and add another corner on defense."
As pointed out by Keim, the Commanders are far from being a complete team that can contend for a Super Bowl, but they are getting mighty close. Filling holes on the offensive line to help give Daniels time and improve a running game that saw Daniels as the lead back will absolutely be on the forefront. Adding another skilled, versatile player on the outside will also help the offense while adding pieces to the secondary and defensive line that struggled against the run will also do wonders.
The NFL has become a game of who can have the deepest depth and while the Commanders have star players on their roster, they will need to sure up these areas in order to become their best. The Commanders schedule will be a bit tougher than it was in 2024 but they get a bit of a break since they didn't win the NFC East, so improving off of 2024 doesn't quite seem as tall of a task as originally thought.
