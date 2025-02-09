3 Chiefs free agents the Commanders could set their sights on after the Super Bowl
With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles facing off in Super Bowl LIX later today, there's only one thing for teams like the Washington Commanders to do at home.
While two teams fight for their franchise's next Lombardi Trophy, the Commanders are part of the group plotting their next moves toward earning one next season.
Some of those moves will include targeting pending free agents. Three Washington targets could be coming from the Chiefs' side of things today, and here are the top options as we see them.
TREY SMITH, GUARD
With Sam Cosmi suffering his knee injury in the postseason there's a very real chance most of the 2025 NFL season will come and pass without the talented right guard on the field.
That means, even though Cosmi got a new deal this past year, there's a need at the position. Smith is one of the best at the position and a pending free agent if Kansas City can't lock him up.
He's played over 1,000 snaps at guard every year since becoming a sixth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so this isn't some flash in the pan free agent.
The question here would be what would happen once Cosmi is able to come back. However, both left guard Nick Allegretti and Cosmi have potential outs built in for Washington following the 2025 season, so if they needed to the could clear out one of those spots relatively easily.
DEANDRE HOPKINS, RECEIVER
When Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals there were various stories and conversations about who was upset with who.
The bottom line seemed to be, however, that the Cardinals were in need of cash availability while rebuilding their team and Hopkins cost too much for an organization in that frame of mind. If the relationship between Hopkins and coach Kliff Kingsbury–who was fired earlier that same year–then this matchup could work.
Hopkins is beyond his receiver one day, but being part of a group behind Terry McLaurin and playing along with quarterback Jayden Daniels would be attractive to anyone.
If the Chiefs don't want him back the Commanders could be Hopkins' best shot at chasing another ring while being a contributor on the team as well.
NICK BOLTON, LINEBACKER
As off-ball linebackers go Washington has one of the best to ever do it in Bobby Wagner if he and the team can agree to another deal. Wagner has said he wants to play still, and we don't see a reason the team wouldn't want him back.
Given how little the team relied on off-ball linebackers in 2024 that fact would cloud any pursuit of a player like Bolton, but having Bolton, Wagner, and outside linebacker Frankie Luvu on the field at the same time provides defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. an interesting blend of talent at the second level.
Of course, if Wagner doesn't come back for some reason, then the Commanders need to fill that spot immediately.
