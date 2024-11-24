Commanders Tied with Cowboys at Halftime After Squandered Opportunities
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders are hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the latest entrance in the two franchise's storied rivalry, and at halftime are tied 3-3 with their NFC East Division foe.
The Commanders started the game with their defense after winning yet another coin toss, something they've made a habit of this year, and deferred to the second half. On their opening drive, the Cowboys offense got an explosive pass from quarterback Cooper Rush to tight end Luke Schoonmaker for 24 yards but squandered it when Commanders safety Quan Martin blocked kicker Brandon Aubrey's 35-yard field goal try.
Taking the field in plus territory at the Dallas 40-yard line following the recovery and return the Washington offense went to work and ultimately put up the first points of the game, but before they came, bad news appeared first as running back Brian Robinson Jr. went down with an ankle injury and had to leave the game.
At the time of kicker Austin Seibert scoring his first three points of the afternoon Robinson was officially designated as questionable to return to the game.
Aubrey missed his second field goal try for the Cowboys on his team's second possession and Robinson returned to the field with his team leading 3-0 with just under four minutes left in an eventful first quarter of play.
Unfortunately, that drive ended in a missed field goal of their own and the Commanders were unable to extend their first-half lead. They could not capitalize on another takeaway in plus territory as well as the Washington offensive struggles continued despite the full week of practice and a clean bill of health for Daniels.
The Commanders got another drive started in Dallas territory following a blocked punt and again squandered the opportunity when Daniels' screen attempt on the third play of the possession was intercepted by defensive end Chauncey Golston.
It wasn't a pretty half for Washington all around, though it was quite eventful. And an end of half field goal made by Aubrey knotted the game up at three.
The Commanders will receive the ball to start the second half.
