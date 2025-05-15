Commanders HC addresses Jayden Daniels year 2 concerns
As the Washington Commanders come off a successful 12-5 campaign and prepare for the 2025 season, all eyes are on second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. According to head coach Dan Quinn, Daniels' impact goes far beyond what fans see on game days.
"Jayden's remarkable," the Commanders head coach said on The Rich Eisen Show. "He had a fantastic year, but I wish more people saw all the unseen work that goes into what he does. It's remarkable the way he can grind and get ready."
Daniels turned heads last season with his dual-threat ability and calm under pressure, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. But for Quinn, the behind-the-scenes dedication earns Daniels respect in the locker room.
"I know I speak for the rest of the team when I say we appreciate how hard he prepares," Quinn said. "He's been a fantastic teammate. We're very fortunate to have number five taking the snap."
As the Commanders look to build on last season, they've made key additions to support Daniels' development. That includes the presence of veteran backup Marcus Mariota and offensive reinforcements designed to help elevate the offensive unit.
"When you're starting a new team together, it's about competition and hitting all the markers," Quinn said. "We didn't want to miss a single step in Jayden's development. As the season went on, our team grew stronger—and he was at the front of that growth."
Quinn also praised Daniels' leadership and growing chemistry with his teammates.
"He and his teammates have put in more timing, more connection," Quinn said. "The more you do that, the better you get. There's a lot of belief in him among his teammates—and that's because he works to earn it."
With his rookie season in the rearview, Daniels enters Year 2 looking to build on his success and avoid a potential sophomore slump.
"He came in after a phenomenal season, but he's still looking to grow," Quinn said. "In the offseason, we focused on what he and the other rookies wanted to improve. We've been together about four weeks now, and you can already see the connection forming with the new pieces we've added."
With high expectations ahead, Quinn is confident Daniels has what it takes to lead the Commanders to another successful season.
"He's off to a great start."
READ MORE: Cowboys schedule leak may hint at Commanders season finale
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• UFC champion rocks Commanders' Jayden Daniels jersey
• Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals
• Commanders continue to bolster offense in 2026 mock draft
• Commanders rookie wide receiver could compete for starter snaps