Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'California Cool' Through Injury

Jayden Daniels has responded well to his first injury with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been battling through his bruised rib injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, hoping to be healthy enough to play this weekend against the Chicago Bears.

While the first injury for a rookie in the pros can be daunting, Commanders coach Dan Quinn has been impressed with Daniels and his ability to battle through adversity.

"I admire so much about his California cool side to him," Daniels said. "I wish I had some more of that in mind. Sometimes I'm calm like this, but under the water I'm like a duck going. And so, he really stayed true to his process of getting ready. And so, it's been a process. From a communication standpoint, has been good. Wanna make sure I'm always not just with him, but the other quarterbacks, the rest of the team. So, we've thrown a good week."

While Daniels' process this week has been different than it has in the past, he is still actively preparing to play against the Bears, but the Commanders will wait until just before kickoff to determine if he is healthy and ready to go.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

