Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'California Cool' Through Injury
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been battling through his bruised rib injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, hoping to be healthy enough to play this weekend against the Chicago Bears.
While the first injury for a rookie in the pros can be daunting, Commanders coach Dan Quinn has been impressed with Daniels and his ability to battle through adversity.
"I admire so much about his California cool side to him," Daniels said. "I wish I had some more of that in mind. Sometimes I'm calm like this, but under the water I'm like a duck going. And so, he really stayed true to his process of getting ready. And so, it's been a process. From a communication standpoint, has been good. Wanna make sure I'm always not just with him, but the other quarterbacks, the rest of the team. So, we've thrown a good week."
While Daniels' process this week has been different than it has in the past, he is still actively preparing to play against the Bears, but the Commanders will wait until just before kickoff to determine if he is healthy and ready to go.
