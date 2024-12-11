Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Progressing Towards Debut
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has anxiously been on the sidelines since he was traded to the team early last month.
Lattimore has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has held him out of the lineup for over a month, but there's a chance that he could make his Commanders debut on Sunday when the team visits his former New Orleans Saints squad.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn provided a positive update in regards to Lattimore's progress.
“Last week went good," Quinn said. "A lot of top speed running. So, hitting all the markers as we're moving along. He was able to participate in the work that we did today. And as we're getting into practice, we're looking forward to getting him regular work with the practice, with the guys and then we'll take that all the way through the week. But we were very encouraged about all the work that he and the medical team have put in. He's hitting all the steps along the way and look forward to doing that more in practice this week as well.”
Lattimore and the Commanders are set to kick off against the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
