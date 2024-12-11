Commander Country

Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Progressing Towards Debut

Marshon Lattimore could make his Washington Commanders debut against the New Orleans Saints.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has anxiously been on the sidelines since he was traded to the team early last month.

Lattimore has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has held him out of the lineup for over a month, but there's a chance that he could make his Commanders debut on Sunday when the team visits his former New Orleans Saints squad.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn provided a positive update in regards to Lattimore's progress.

“Last week went good," Quinn said. "A lot of top speed running. So, hitting all the markers as we're moving along. He was able to participate in the work that we did today. And as we're getting into practice, we're looking forward to getting him regular work with the practice, with the guys and then we'll take that all the way through the week. But we were very encouraged about all the work that he and the medical team have put in. He's hitting all the steps along the way and look forward to doing that more in practice this week as well.”

Lattimore and the Commanders are set to kick off against the Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

