Washington Commanders Name Safety Winner of Team's 2024 Ed Block Courage Award
The Washington Commanders had a bye in Week 14 and now will turn their attention to the New Orleans Saints as they look to make a final strong push to try and make the playoffs. The road won't be easy but the path is there for them to do so with them getting healthy over the bye and adjusting to some of the issues that permeated up until this point.
Before we begin to talk ball though, the Washington Commanders have named their winner of the annual Ed Block Courage Award - naming veteran safety Jeremy Reaves as their 2024 receipient.
Named after longtime head athletic trainer Ed Block of the Baltimore Colts, the honor is awarded to a single player across all 32 NFL teams who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. For Reaves, this meant battling back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Commanders' 2023 Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears.
Reaves, who has spent his entire seven-year career in Washington after going undrafted out of South Alabama, came back fully recovered for 2024 training camp and has played in every single game for the Commanders this season. While his stats aren't eye-popping with his limited amount of snaps on the actual defensive side of the ball, Reaves has been an intricate piece on one of the best special teams units in the league as he ranks in the top five in the NFL in special teams tackles while forcing a fumble.
Reaves and the Commanders will look to continue their strong play as they head to New Orleans to take on the Saints in Week 15 to try and get to 9-5 before ending their season with two divisional games out of their four remaining contests.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Where Are The Commanders in Playoff Picture After Week 14?
• What Dan Quinn Needs to See From Marshon Lattimore Before Commanders-Saints
• Brother of Commanders Legend Sean Taylor Declares for 2025 NFL Draft