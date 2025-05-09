Commanders' Jayden Daniels ranks No. 1 in key category
The Washington Commanders have their foundation set with Jayden Daniels under center for the foreseeable future, and that has the franchise in good hands.
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, had a phenomenal rookie season where he helped put the Commanders back on the map after a four-win season the year prior.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook ranked all the quarterbacks on rookie contracts, and Daniels was ranked No. 1.
READ MORE: Commanders division opponent Eagles make announcement on offensive star
Daniels best among rookie contracts
"Daniels’ rookie season was transformative for Washington. After decades of frustration, Commanders fans have reason to be optimistic about the future," Shook wrote.
"That alone is an immense value for the franchise. Jayden's a calm, composed passer with a live arm and excellent accuracy, a true weapon as a runner, and he attacks every opportunity with a remarkable sense of confidence typically seen only in more experienced passers. He's built for adversity, having engineered four fourth-quarter comebacks in his debut campaign, and has already proven he's capable of elevating a team to new heights. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is also entering Year 2 of his rookie deal. Expect Daniels to be around for a long, long time, and to eventually be paid handsomely."
If Daniels' rookie year was any indication on how the rest of his career will go, the Commanders should have a good team for a very long time. The goal is for the Commanders to get a little further than they did last season, and the more Daniels grows, the better of a chance Washington will have.
READ MORE: Commanders have reason for hope, optimism after getting Jayden Daniels help
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders make sneaky move for Jayden Daniels and it might change everything
• Commanders are receiving a brand new locker room
• Will Commanders upgrades be enough to reach Super Bowl?
• Commanders top pick seeing early Offensive Rookie of the Year odds