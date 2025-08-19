Commanders' Jayden Daniels stuns Bengals with highlight TD run in preseason
The Washington Commanders came into their second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night with their starters set to see their first action of 2025.
While not all the starters played for various reasons, star quarterback and last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels, saw one drive on the evening. And, despite not throwing a single pass, he still managed to put on a dazzling show as he found his way into the endzone on a 14-yard scamper out of the pocket.
"I Wanted to Score."
In typical Daniels' fashion, he saw the play unfold before it happened, stepping up into the pocket, out of the rush, and finding open field. It may have seemed like Daniels would walk in, but then there was that oh sh*t moment when you would have hoped he would slide to avoid a big hit at the goal line.
Fortunately, the defenders held up and didn't plant Daniels into the turf, leaving him unscathed for the score. The Commanders want to do everything in their power to protect Daniels, so they likely had seen enough from him after that while also having a stern, but casual, conversation about protecting his body—especially in matchups that don't matter, such as the preseason.
Daniels spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters during the broadcast, and when posed with why he didn't get down on the play, Daniels responded as any true ball lover would, "I wanted to score."
Big Things Ahead for JD5
Daniels will be wise to take the advice of his coaching staff to protect his body. He has become such a valuable asset to the organization, and they very likely wouldn't be on the fast track to a Super Bowl appearance if it weren't for him.
The front office and staff have done a fantastic job of quickly building the roster around their young franchise anchor.
With additions on the offensive side of the ball, the return of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, the hopeful return of Terry McLaurin, and an improved defense with depth, should only aid Daniels on his quest to potentially win the NFL Most Valuable Player award along the way to reaching the club's first Super Bowl in over three decades.
