Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil might not be in his prime anymore
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is one of the best in the NFL at his position.
Not only is Tunsil one of the most respected offensive tackles in the league, but one of the best players regardless of position.
The NFL conducted its annual "Top 100 List" formulated by the players around the league and Tunsil clocked in at No. 86.
Tunsil in NFL Top 100 again
"Laremy Tunsil recorded an 8.3% pressure rate last season, 12th-lowest among left tackles with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps. Tunsil managed to play a full 17 games and logged 624 pass-blocking snaps, his most in a season since at least 2018," Kownack wrote.
"Five times a Pro Bowler with the Texans, Tunsil was the fourth-ranked offensive tackle in pass-blocking situations in 2024, per PFF, and even in his age-30 season took new strides -- his 72.7 run-blocking grade was his best yet. Tunsil's excellence couldn’t lift a leaky O-line, though, nor did it justify a young Houston team keeping his pricy contract on the books this offseason. The Commanders, presumably a few pieces away, were ecstatic to hear one of the 6-foot-5, 313-pound variety was available for trade."
Tunsil dropped 15 spots from last year's list, so he has a lot to prove for the Commanders in his first season in the nation's capital.
With a fresh start in Washington, that could help Tunsil climb higher on next year's list.
Tunsil will report to Commanders training camp on July 22.
