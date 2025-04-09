Commanders' Laremy Tunsil trade among major offseason moves
The Washington Commanders made a big splash on the first day of free agency by trading for Houston Texans star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The trade ended up being one of the bigger moves in free agency. According to CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards, the Tunsil trade was the fourth-biggest move of the offseason so far.
Tunsil trade among biggest moves
"Offensive tackle had been a common association with Washington in the first round. The presence of an established veteran like Tunsil opens the door for the franchise to address other positions of need at No. 28 overall. Meanwhile, Houston is now shopping for help along the offensive line to protect C.J. Stroud," Edwards writes.
"The Commanders also acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from San Francisco, which drastically reduced the likelihood of general manager Adam Peters using a first-round pick on the position."
The Commanders will look to make more moves to improve the team with the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26.
