Commanders making major starting lineup change vs. Raiders
The Washington Commanders are making another change to the starting lineup ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Jayden Daniels is already out with a knee sprain, prompting Marcus Mariota to start over him at quarterback, the team is also generating a new offensive line combination. According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the team is set to start Andrew Wylie at right guard over veteran Nick Allegretti.
"Sources: The Commanders intend to shake up their offensive line on Sunday vs the Raiders, with Andrew Wylie set to start at RG. Washington has dealt with heavy pressure off the right side in two games, and Wylie — who has 88 career starts — is expected to step in to help stabilize things," Schultz tweeted.
Wylie to start vs. Raiders
It's a big risk for the Commanders, but with all of the other changes to the starting lineup outside of Daniels, it might be the right time to enable this.
The Commanders would normally have Sam Cosmi as the starting right guard, but he is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.
Wylie was competing for a starting job at right tackle during training camp, but the team gave it to rookie first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon.
Now, Wylie gets a chance to start, even if it is just for a week or so.
Kickoff between the Raiders and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
