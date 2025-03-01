Commander Country

Commanders' Marcus Mariota earns praise from assistant GM

Marcus Mariota had a good year for the Washington Commanders as the backup quarterback.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) runs for a first down against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota may not have played much in the 2024 season, but he did have a massive impact on team, especially for Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark spoke quite highly of Mariota while speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) throws a pass
Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (18) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Mariota shines for Commanders

"I would say that [QB] Marcus [Mariota] played great for us and Marcus was a great teammate," Newmark said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"And I think backup quarterback is a very important position in this league. And you almost look at it as, it's not even a backup, it's just, it's one of your quarterbacks. And we had a great room and I think you're always trying to be really good in that room."

Mariota is a free agent this offseason, but the Commanders appear like they would be willing to re-sign him, but they may have competition from rival teams for his services.

JEREMY BRENER

