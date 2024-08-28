Commanders in Minority Keeping 3 Quarterbacks on 53-Man Roster
Roster decisions are difficult and teams like the Washington Commanders don't take them lightly. So when head coach Dan Quinn spoke about cutdown day being on of the worst on the calendar, he wasn't kidding.
When we next arrive to Ashburn for Commanders practice Wednesday afternoon the scene is going to be shocking. Dropping nearly half of the players we've been watching for the past five weeks sends a shock through the system no matter how many times you've witnessed that first post-cuts practice day.
But it's part of the business and something every team has to go through. What they don't have to do is keep three quarterbacks. Something Washington opted to do this year, and a decision that puts them in the minority of NFL teams.
"We like this quarterback room and you just want as many guys in the building that are going through the process, understanding the system and working it out,"- Dan Quinn, Commanders HC
"Quite honestly, we like this quarterback room and you just want as many guys in the building that are going through the process, understanding the system and working it out," Quinn said about the decision to keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. "It's such an important position as you're going through it. You want as many guys in the building that are always developing and always pushing. So no other reason other than just the talent of the group and we really felt like this group was really pushing it and so that was the reason behind it." (would work well combining that NFLPA rejecting a rule that would allow teams to call up an emergency quarterback from the practice squad instead of having to have him on the 53.)
13 NFL teams opted to keep a third quarterback on the active roster, meaning only 41 percent will have the opportunity to take advantage of the NFL's emergency quarterback rule.
The rule allows teams to dress a third emergency quarterback - for the Commanders that will be Jeff Driskel lining up behind Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota on the depth chart - who can be among the gameday inactive, but elevated to active status if needed. The trade-off is that one of the quarterbacks who began the day active must then be declared inactive - likely due to injury.
There was a change to that rule proposed by league owners this year that would've allowed that emergency quarterback to be a practice squad elevation - thus eliminating the need to carry a third on the active roster - but that proposal was declined by the NFL Players Associaton (NFLPA).
That proposal had a clause in it that would allow an emergency quarterback on the practice squad to dress and be elevated as needed, and could be so elevated an unlimited number of times.
We can only assume the reason for this is to prevent teams from stashing a quarterback - considered the most valuable position on the team - on the practice squad when he should be on the active roster earning significant clout and cash differences along the way.
Still, even with the current rule in place, nearly 60 percent of NFL teams opted to not keep a third quarterback on the active roster. Last year, 22 percent of starting quarterbacks suffered season-ending injuries before mid-December.
Which, while he didn't cite the data, may have had an influence in Washington keeping Jeff Driskel as its third quarterback on the initial 53-man active roster.
