Commanders need another strong rookie class to keep pace in NFC title race

The Washington Commanders had a fantastic rookie class from the 2024 NFL Draft. Can they do the same for this year?

Jeremy Brener

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels leaves the field after defeating the Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 29, 2024.
Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels leaves the field after defeating the Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 29, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders nailed their first-round pick last year with quarterback Jayden Daniels, but he wasn't the only player to hit for the team.

CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked all 32 NFL Draft classes from 2024, and the Commanders ranked No. 1.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commanders rookies reign supreme

"Daniels concluding his rookie season as the runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year pushes the Commanders over two of their NFC East rivals here. [Mike] Sainristil was otherworldly at times -- particularly in the playoffs -- as a former slot cornerback playing on the perimeter, and [Brandon] Coleman held it down at left tackle as a rookie," Trapasso writes.

Daniels, Sainristil and Coleman all project to be long-term starters, but more could come after. Luke McCaffrey saw action throughout the season while defensive tackle Johnny Newton and tight end Ben Sinnott also showed some flashes.

If the Commanders can have another great rookie class in 2025, they could be contenders in the NFC for a long time.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

