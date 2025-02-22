Commanders need another strong rookie class to keep pace in NFC title race
The Washington Commanders nailed their first-round pick last year with quarterback Jayden Daniels, but he wasn't the only player to hit for the team.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked all 32 NFL Draft classes from 2024, and the Commanders ranked No. 1.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders face tough decision on Marshon Lattimore's future
Commanders rookies reign supreme
"Daniels concluding his rookie season as the runaway Offensive Rookie of the Year pushes the Commanders over two of their NFC East rivals here. [Mike] Sainristil was otherworldly at times -- particularly in the playoffs -- as a former slot cornerback playing on the perimeter, and [Brandon] Coleman held it down at left tackle as a rookie," Trapasso writes.
Daniels, Sainristil and Coleman all project to be long-term starters, but more could come after. Luke McCaffrey saw action throughout the season while defensive tackle Johnny Newton and tight end Ben Sinnott also showed some flashes.
If the Commanders can have another great rookie class in 2025, they could be contenders in the NFC for a long time.
READ MORE: Commanders could have interest in Eagles defender who is looking for a raise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders long-time rival with Cowboys retires after 11-year career
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?