Commanders OT Cornelius Lucas Coming Up Clutch

Cornelius Lucas has been important for the Washington Commanders this season.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Some may say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but that isn't the case for Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas.

Lucas made the switch from left to right tackle after Andrew Wylie suffered an injury ahead of the team's last game against the Tennessee Titans, pushing the Commanders to make a move, and the veteran offensive lineman was ready for the switch.

"For a good bit of the season he's been playing mostly at left tackle," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said of Lucas. "So, this week in practice for him to after practice, before practice, getting in extra work with [T/G] Sam Cosmi. You could see this was a player that was really putting in the details to get it right. And so, I really appreciated that from him, from getting injured, spraining his ankle, working hard to get back. Now changing to another side to go, that part was going to be a big deal, because he himself did the extra with Sam."

Lucas, 33, has played on both sides throughout his 11 NFL seasons, but to make a change on the fly like that this late in the season isn't easy. So props should be handed out to Lucas as he helps the Commanders move one step closer to the playoffs.

The Commanders' next game comes against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

