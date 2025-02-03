Commander Country

What's Commanders biggest priority this offseason?

The Washington Commanders have a lot on their offseason to-do list, but what's at the top?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) reacts to a tackle against Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during the first quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) reacts to a tackle against Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during the first quarter in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders had a strong defense throughout the season, but that same unit surrendered 55 points in the NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

ESPN suggests that the Commanders need to find ways to upgrade the defense during the offseason.

READ MORE: Raiders coach Pete Carroll hiring Commanders assistant coach to new staff

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) leaps over Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0)
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. (83) leaps over Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) on a reception in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Commanders led 21-13 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders have holes in the defense

"This can be accomplished in multiple ways, starting at corner. Washington traded for Marshon Lattimore, but persistent hamstring issues hindered his impact. The Commanders still need another outside corner with size, allowing them to move Mike Sainristil back inside. They also must find a consistent pass-rush threat from a starting defensive end. Finally, they have to fix a run defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed and 28th in yards allowed per carry in the regular season," ESPN writes.

While the unit was lightyears better than it was in 2023, the Commanders can still find ways to make adjustments and improvements.

The more Joe Whitt Jr. and the defense finds ways to fill the gaps, the more likelier they are of advancing to the Super Bowl in a year from now.

READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders block assistant coach from Jets job

• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?

• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason

• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News