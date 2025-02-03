What's Commanders biggest priority this offseason?
The Washington Commanders had a strong defense throughout the season, but that same unit surrendered 55 points in the NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN suggests that the Commanders need to find ways to upgrade the defense during the offseason.
Commanders have holes in the defense
"This can be accomplished in multiple ways, starting at corner. Washington traded for Marshon Lattimore, but persistent hamstring issues hindered his impact. The Commanders still need another outside corner with size, allowing them to move Mike Sainristil back inside. They also must find a consistent pass-rush threat from a starting defensive end. Finally, they have to fix a run defense that ranked 30th in yards allowed and 28th in yards allowed per carry in the regular season," ESPN writes.
While the unit was lightyears better than it was in 2023, the Commanders can still find ways to make adjustments and improvements.
The more Joe Whitt Jr. and the defense finds ways to fill the gaps, the more likelier they are of advancing to the Super Bowl in a year from now.
