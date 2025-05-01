Commanders praised for last year's draft class led by Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders had arguably the best draft class of any team last year, which was proven with the team's run all the way to the NFC Championship.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed last year's Commanders draft class as the third-best rookie crop of the past five years.
Commanders '24 class among greatest hauls
"While Daniels was clearly the star of Washington's 2024 class, he wasn't the only key contributor as a rookie. Second-round cornerback Mike Sainristil started 16 games, while third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman started 12," Knox wrote.
"Second-round defensive lineman Jer’zhan Newton dealt with a foot injury early in the year, but he ended up starting 11 games as a rookie.
"The Commanders also got contributions from fourth-round wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. While McCaffrey didn't have a huge offensive role (18 catches, 168 yards, zero touchdowns), he averaged 29.9 yards on kickoff returns.
"Washington seems to have found its guy at quarterback along with a solid overall foundation for the future in the 2024 draft."
The Commanders hope that the 2024 draft class can continue to develop as the team seeks its first Super Bowl in 34 years.
