Commanders praised for last year's draft class led by Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels headlined an incredible Washington Commanders draft class a year ago.

Jeremy Brener

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had arguably the best draft class of any team last year, which was proven with the team's run all the way to the NFC Championship.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed last year's Commanders draft class as the third-best rookie crop of the past five years.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commanders '24 class among greatest hauls

"While Daniels was clearly the star of Washington's 2024 class, he wasn't the only key contributor as a rookie. Second-round cornerback Mike Sainristil started 16 games, while third-round offensive tackle Brandon Coleman started 12," Knox wrote.

"Second-round defensive lineman Jer’zhan Newton dealt with a foot injury early in the year, but he ended up starting 11 games as a rookie.

"The Commanders also got contributions from fourth-round wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. While McCaffrey didn't have a huge offensive role (18 catches, 168 yards, zero touchdowns), he averaged 29.9 yards on kickoff returns.

"Washington seems to have found its guy at quarterback along with a solid overall foundation for the future in the 2024 draft."

The Commanders hope that the 2024 draft class can continue to develop as the team seeks its first Super Bowl in 34 years.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

