Commanders legend Vernon Davis launches new effort to honor late brother
Former Washington Commanders star tight end and Super Bowl 50 champion Vernon Davis is embarking on a new kind of journey—one far removed from the NFL spotlight.
The former Commanders' tight end is entering the world of equestrian sports as the co-founder and CEO of DHG Equestrian, a state-of-the-art riding, training, and boarding facility located in Waldorf, Maryland, Davis announced in a press release.
Davis is shifting his passion for athletic excellence into the realm of horsemanship, building a facility in the same Washington area where he played that emphasizes education, community, and personal growth. But for Davis, this venture is deeply personal—it’s a tribute to his late brother and former NFL cornerback, Vontae Davis.
“As I step into the equestrian world, I do so with Vontae in my heart,” Davis said in the release. “DHG is a tribute to that energy and a way to honor his legacy… a space for healing, for learning, and for discovering what’s possible when you build trust – between horse and rider, and within yourself.”
Vernon, the older of the two, and his brother Vontae are both Washington, DC natives. The tight end stayed in the area for college, attending and playing for the Maryland Terrapins, while younger brother Vontae was a standout cornerback for the Illinois Fighting Illini in his collegiate career.
Both brothers became first-round picks in their respective NFL Drafts, and each would be selected to two Pro Bowls during their careers.
Passing away just over one year ago, the elder Davis brother has found his way of remembering his younger sibling, while also ensuring part of him lives on through the work of the center.
The equestrian center sits on 25 acres and is designed to provide inclusive, top-tier services for riders of all ages and skill levels. DHG Equestrian is grounded in the values Vernon championed throughout his football career: discipline, connection, and purpose.
DHG Equestrian features a variety of services, including:
Tailored Riding Lessons: Private and semi-private sessions that focus on horsemanship, balance, and communication for riders of all levels.
Premium Boarding: Top-level care with daily turnout, grooming, training, and access to indoor arenas, trails, and veterinary care.
Seasonal Youth Programs: Hands-on, immersive experiences for children that combine fun activities with foundational equestrian education.
“The equestrian world embodies the same values I believed in as an athlete—connection, strength, and dedication,” Davis said. “With DHG, we’re opening doors for people to connect with horses, themselves, and each other.”
With DHG Equestrian, Vernon Davis is expanding his legacy far beyond football. From representing the Washington Commanders on the field to honoring his brother’s memory in the saddle, Davis continues to lead with vision, heart, and purpose.
