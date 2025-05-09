Commander Country

Commanders’ surprising strategy that fueled Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders gave Jayden Daniels the freedom to be himself — and it made all the difference in his rookie year.

Joanne Coley

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
For Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, it wasn’t just his dual-threat ability that led to a successful rookie season — it was the simple joy of playing football.

“The whole energy thing and positive energy — that plays a part,” Daniels told Yahoo Sports. “Obviously the magnitude of stuff is different now, but at the end of the day, you still gotta be able to tap into that inner kid.”

And Daniels did just that. He thrived in a system built on fun and flexibility, thanks in large part to Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels

Kingsbury designed a playbook tailored to Daniels’ strengths and prioritized his comfort.

“He wanted me to be as comfortable as possible,” Daniels said. “We had conversations like, ‘I didn’t like this’ or ‘I don’t like that.’ He might have argued a little bit, but ultimately he wouldn’t call a play that I wasn’t comfortable with.”

Daniels recalled one week where he pushed back on a play Kingsbury liked. They agreed to try it once. After it didn’t work, Kingsbury scrapped it.

“I gave him one shot, didn’t like it, [so] he just took it out,” Daniels said. “You need people around you that’s gonna remove the egos at the door. Do whatever it takes to win.”

For Daniels, winning doesn’t mean losing the joy of the game.

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

